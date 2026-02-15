Command centre activated as devotees throng Sri Bhimeshwara temple

Rajanna- Sircilla: A three-day Maha Shivaratri Jatara commenced on Saturday in Rajanna Sircilla district amid unprecedented security arrangements, with police deploying advanced surveillance systems and additional manpower to manage the anticipated surge of devotees. The annual religious festival, which draws thousands of pilgrims from across Telangana and neighbouring states, will continue until Monday. In a significant security upgrade, 175 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Sri Bhimeshwara Temple premises and at key junctions across the temple town. The cameras are integrated with a central command and control centre, facilitating real-time monitoring of queue lines, temple entrances, traffic movement, parking zones and other sensitive locations.