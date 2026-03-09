Commissioner Sammaiah leaves lasting impact on Huzurabad municipality

Karimnagar: K. Sammaiah, who was recently transferred from his post as Commissioner of Huzurabad Municipality, had left a notable mark on the town’s administration during his brief tenure of nearly a year.

Sammaiah took charge as Municipal Commissioner on January 31 last year at a time when the municipality did not have a governing body in place. Despite administrative challenges, he worked towards strengthening civic management and implementing several welfare and development initiatives. During his tenure, he supervised relief measures twice when floods affected the town and ensured that necessary assistance reached residents promptly.

One of his key priorities was expediting the construction of Indiramma houses. He also oversaw the development of drainage systems along major roads using funds provided by the Finance Commission, aiming to improve sanitation and urban infrastructure in the municipality. His efforts in implementing the government’s 100-day action plan were widely noted, as he ensured quick responses to public complaints and encouraged municipal staff to maintain discipline and efficiency in their duties.

Born into a financially struggling family in Dandepalli village in Elkathurthi mandal, Sammaiah began his professional journey as a school teacher before qualifying as a Group-2 officer in the state services. His rise in public service reflected a steady commitment to administration and public welfare.

During his tenure in Huzurabad, Sammaiah also introduced several socially oriented initiatives, particularly focusing on children and education. He organised exhibitions in Anganwadi centres and launched programmes aimed at instilling value-based learning among primary school students from both government and private schools. Essay writing and chess competitions were conducted, while the birth anniversaries of prominent personalities were celebrated under the leadership of students to inspire them through the lives of great figures. These initiatives were widely appreciated as they highlighted that the role of a municipal commissioner extends beyond civic administration to promoting social awareness and educational values among residents, especially young people. His administrative approach emphasised transparency in governance, prioritised timely payment of bills and strengthened the municipality’s operational capacity by procuring new vehicles and a JCB for civic works.

Sammaiah’s work also led to impressive revenue collection performance. By the time of his transfer in December, the municipality had achieved 93 per cent tax collection, a figure considered one of the highest in the state for a municipal administration during that period.

In recognition of his efforts and administrative efficiency, he received the Best Commissioner Award from the District Collector. However, his transfer from the Huzurabad Municipal Commissioner post before completing a full year in office came as a surprise to many residents and observers. Among sections of the public, discussions emerged that the transfer might have been influenced by political pressure, particularly since Sammaiah was not a native of the Karimnagar district.

Despite the brief tenure, Sammaiah’s initiatives in civic development, social programmes and administrative reforms were widely remembered by residents, who said his work had left a lasting impression on the town’s municipal governance.