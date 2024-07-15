Committed to public welfare

Karimnagar: Bornin the family of a labourer working in Singareni, Adluri Laxman Kumar grew up in the midst of struggles and hardships, eventually rising to become an MLA from the Congress party from Dharmapuri constituency. Laxman Kumar entered politics through the Congress party and served as president of Godavarikhani Junior College NSUI from 1982 to 1985, general secretary of NSUI Karimnagar from 1986 to 1994, general secretary of AP Youth Congress from 1996 to 2001 and contested as ZPTC from Dharmaram (SC) reserved seat in 2006 and won.

He contested as an MLA from Medaram constituency in the 1999 Legislative Assembly elections and lost. Later, he served as chairman of Karimnagar ZP from 2010 to 2012. After reorganisation, Dharmapuri constituency was formed and he was given the B-Form, but lost the election by a slim margin of 1,365 votes. Laxman Kumar was not disheartened losing elections to Koppula Eshwar in the 2018 elections by a meagre majority of 441. He served as the chairman of the joint Andhra Pradesh State SC Corporation from 2013 to 2014. He was then appointed as the president of the Jagtial district Congress party and won as a Congress MLA from Dharmapuri constituency in the 2023 Assembly election by a majority of 22,039 votes against his closest BRS candidate Koppula Eshwar to become an MLA for the first time and took oath as a legislator on December 9, 2023.

Laxman Kumar was appointed as the Government Whip on December 15, 2023. He is making use of this opportunity and is working to take the constituency forward in his own style with the support of Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna and Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Duddilla Sridhar Babu.