Committee elected for Bhagyanagar colony

Mahabubnagar: Bhagyanagar Colony has elected a new committee unanimously earlier this week. The residents gathered to select their representatives, who will oversee the colony’s development and welfare. Mademoni Nagaraju has been elected as the President, while Kammali Venkatesh will serve as the General Secretary.

Borelli Shankar has taken up the role of Treasurer and P Kashanna has been chosen as the Honorary President.

The Vice Presidents elected are Bojja Srisailam, Sakshi Bagari Shivaramulu, B Sudarshan Yadav, and Satyam Tailor.

Cheekirala Pattabhi has been appointed as the Organizing Secretary.

The newly elected committee has urged all residents to cooperate and contribute to the progress of the colony.