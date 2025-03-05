Live
- BJD, BJP spar over moving PR Day to April 24
- Trump Honors Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel as Honorary Secret Service Agent
- India charging 70 pc auto tariffs; Is Trump's 100 pc claim wrong?
- Alzheimer’s disease: Researchers discover role of key protein
- TN forced to fight for its rights: CM Stalin on delimitation row
- Trump announces capture of 'monster' behind Afghanistan suicide bombing, thanks Pakistan
- LeBron James Makes NBA History with 50,000 Combined Points
- Biju patnaik birth anniv delinked from PR Day
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
Just In
Committee elected for Bhagyanagar colony
Highlights
Bhagyanagar Colony has elected a new committee unanimously earlier this week. The residents gathered to select their representatives, who will oversee the colony’s development and welfare.
Mahabubnagar: Bhagyanagar Colony has elected a new committee unanimously earlier this week. The residents gathered to select their representatives, who will oversee the colony’s development and welfare. Mademoni Nagaraju has been elected as the President, while Kammali Venkatesh will serve as the General Secretary.
Borelli Shankar has taken up the role of Treasurer and P Kashanna has been chosen as the Honorary President.
The Vice Presidents elected are Bojja Srisailam, Sakshi Bagari Shivaramulu, B Sudarshan Yadav, and Satyam Tailor.
Cheekirala Pattabhi has been appointed as the Organizing Secretary.
The newly elected committee has urged all residents to cooperate and contribute to the progress of the colony.
Next Story