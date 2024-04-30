Communists, take lead to script history for Raghuveer

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Former CLP leader Kunduru Janareddy aspired that Raghuveer Reddy should script history in the Parliament polls by getting the highest majority in MP elections with support of comrades.

Janareddy was addressing the CPM’s Nalgonda Parliamentary Constituency level meeting chaired by CPM State Secretary Julakanti Rangareddy at SV Convention Hall in Miryalaguda on Monday.

“I had association with both the communist parties,” he said, urging Left party leaders to prevent BRS and BJP from getting deposits in the upcoming elections.

He said that he could not forget this connection with the communists. “It is exciting that Raghuveer Reddy is contesting as part of the INDIA bloc alliance,” he said.

Recalling the communist party warrior Ravi Naryana Reddy’s highest majority in the country in the first general elections, he opined that history should be repeated in this election through Raghuveer Reddy.

In addition, CPM leader Julakanti Rangareddy in his address explained that the secular forces are fighting combined across the country to defeat the ‘bigoted’ BJP party. “As part of that, we are unconditionally supporting the Congress party in 16 seats in Telangana,” he said.

Rangareddy assured that Communists will work hard to get the highest majority for Congress MP candidate.