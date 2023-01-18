Commuters advised to be cautious on NH-65

Nalgonda: The city police have asked the people who has gone to their native places for Sankranti (Pongal) festival and are returning to State capital Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh and Erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts to be careful and safe.

Huge rush was witnessed at Panthangi toll plaza located on NH-65 in the Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Police identified 17 black spots from Navabpet of AP to Pedda Kaparthi of Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district on Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH-65 highway where accidents are taking place very often.

It may be noted that black spots are places where accidents take place frequently

Navabpet of AP, Erstwhile Nalgonda district- Ramapuram, Sri Rangapuram, Mella Cheruvu crossroads, Kattukomma Guda Cross, Komarabanda, Akupamula, Mukunda Puram, Durajpally, Jammi Gadda, Jangoan cross, SV college, Korlapahad, Kattanguru, Nalgonda crossing, Chityala, and Pedda Kaparthi are noted as black spots. Police have advised commuters to go slow and take precautionary measures while traveling via these areas.