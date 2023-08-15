Complaint against State PCC President in Adilabad 1 -town Police Station.

Adilabad: District police association President Penchala Venkateswarlu in press release strongly condemn Telangana PCC President Revanth Reddy's inappropriate comments against Telangana Police.

Sentences which hurt the sentiments of the state police should be withdrawn unconditionally he demanded.

He also lodged a complaint against the State PCC President in Adilabad 1town Police Station on Tuesday.

He also said that, Telangana State Police is always available to the public and protects the lives and property of the people and puts their lives at risk by conducting their duties impartially and friendly policing.

Venkateshwarlu faulted Revanth Reddy s word which h delivered in 14-08-2023 evening at Gandhi Bhavan.

He demand unconditional withdrawal of his statements. The police perform their duties irrespective of any political party, caste and religion. Some political parties talk in such a way as to hurt the sentiments of the police for their political mileage, he said