Complaint Filed Against Telangana Officers for Alleged Political Bias

A formal complaint has been lodged against two senior All India Services (AIS) officers, Shri D.S. Chowhan, IPS, and Ms. Hari Chandana, IAS, for purportedly making misleading and politically motivated statements during a government function in Telangana. The complaint filed by BRS addressed to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, accuses the officers of violating AIS Conduct Rules and engaging in misconduct at a ration card distribution programme held on 1st August 2025 in Hyderabad.

The grievance alleges that both Chowhan and Hari Chandana publicly claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had not issued any ration cards in the past decade, which the complainant describes as a “blatant lie”. The complaint points out that official records indicate that over 6.47 lakh ration cards were issued during the BRS tenure. It further criticises the officers for perpetuating misinformation at an event attended by local political figures, including a minister and mayor.

The complaint highlights serious concerns about the distribution process of ration cards, suggesting that bribes of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per person are being solicited to facilitate the granting of such cards. It calls for a comprehensive inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into these allegations and accuses the officers of contributing to a lack of transparency in the system.

Legal violations highlighted in the complaint include breaches of AIS Conduct Rules, as well as potential infractions under the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The complainant has requested immediate disciplinary action against both officers, the registration of criminal cases for their allegedly false statements, and a public apology to rectify the misinformation provided to the public.

The incident has raised questions about the expected neutrality and integrity of civil servants in India, with the complainant urging a thorough investigation to preserve the credibility of public institutions and maintain the principles of democracy. The complaint has also been forwarded to the Department of Personnel & Training for consideration in the officers' performance evaluations.