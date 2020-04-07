Complaint lodged against RIMS doctor for violating Coronavirus rules in Adilabad

Adilabad RIMS hospital director Dr Balram Naik has lodged a police complaint against an in-house doctor over violating rules amidst of Coronavirus outbreak in the district.

A doctor working at RIMS has recently participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Nizamuddin, and without quarantining himself, he attended the duties at the hospital.

In this context, the doctor was booked under Section 176, 188, 270 and 271 of IPC for hiding the information. Currently, the doctor is receiving the treatment at the isolation ward.