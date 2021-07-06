Complete all pending mutations, digital signatures on Dharani portal says Collector L Sharman Chauhan

Nagarkurnool: District Collector L Sharman Chauhan has directed Tahsildars and Revenue Development Officers (RDOs) in the district to complete all the pending mutation and digital signature of applicants coming through Dharani portal immediately.

Participating in a review meeting on the implementation of Dharani portal and addressing various problems and issues faced by the people regarding pending land mutations and digital signatures at various Tahaildar offices, the Collector took a strong objection against the delay in this regard.

He said that more and more complaints were flooding Tahsildar, RDO and district collectorate offices pertaining to pending mutations and delay in issuance of pass books, because of which farmers were worried as they were missing the government's financial aid of Rs 5,000 per acre.

He directed Tahsildar to resolve all pending mutation and digital signature applications under their login and immediately send them to the Collector's login for further clearance of the same.

However, a few Tahsildars expressed their inability to resolve some issues pertaining to certain cases and sought the Collector's suggestions on the same and the Collector gave detailed instructions and advised ways and methods to resolve the same.

Collector Chauhan directed to send a few cases, which were more complicated and left unresolved, to CCLA officials' clarification and resolution of the same at the earliest. He hoped that all farmers will get their mutations completed very soon and they will receive their passbooks to their postal address.