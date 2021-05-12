Complete health survey in 5 days: Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka ordered the officials of health department to speed up household fever survey and asked them to complete the process in 4 to 5 days.

The Collector discussed about the steps taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and vaccination drive in the district with health officials and Nodal Officers during a tele-conference from the Collectorate camp office here on Tuesday.

Since household survey in municipalities was completed, the Collector told the survey teams to conduct survey under corporation limits and complete it as early as possible. "During the survey, if anyone is identified suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, ask them to remain in home isolation and distribute isolation kits to them along with supervising their health condition constantly by visiting their houses," he suggested.

Collector Shashanka ordered Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Ratnamala to purchase 50 extra beds and arrange them in the Covid wards in government main hospital. Already 280 beds were set up in the government main hospital and in view of the increasing number of positive cases, arrangements were made for arranging 50 extra beds. The officials were directed to speed up vaccination drive in the district as there is no vaccine shortage. About 26 patients were undergoing treatment at Covid care centre that was set up recently at the sports school. The health condition of all the 26 patients was said to be steady. The Collector ordered the medical staff to take steps to shift those, whose health condition was serious.