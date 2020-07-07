Complete HH-6 phase works: Kothagudem Collector Dr MV Reddy to officials

Kothagudem: Speed up the works and complete the targets of sixth phase Haritha Haram (HH) programme, District Collector Dr MV Reddy directed the officials of various departments during a review meeting here on Tuesday. He enquired the officials of progress of the programme for the past 12 days.



He also reviewed agricultural development in the district and enquired the agricultural officers whether farmers are following the new agricultural policies. The officials were told to set up a control room on flood-affected areas.

Collector Reddy directed the health officials to take measures to prevent the increasing cases of Covid-19. He appealed to the people not to get panic as the district administration has made arrangements for providing medical treatment to the Covid patients.