Complete irrigation projects in Sircilla: KTR

Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked the officials concerned to speed up the irrigation projects in his Sircilla constituency

Adarshnagar: Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked the officials concerned to speed up the irrigation projects in his Sircilla constituency. The minister conducted a high-level review meeting at his office here. Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar and other officials attended.

KTR instructed officials that Sircilla should be developed with irrigation projects. "Complete the works of all irrigation projects in Sircilla and ensure district development on a war-footing."

He sought a report from officials for future course of action and asked them to expedite the projects' related works. Rao said he will call another meeting on the projects shortly.

