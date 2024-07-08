Complete NH works within set time frame: MoS (Home) Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that tenders for the Karimnagar-Jagtial expansion work will be finalised in 15 days as part of PM Modi's 100-day action plan.

Reviewing the National Highway expansion work under the Karimagnar Parliament Constituency on Sunday with officials of NH, he stressed main focus on widening works of the Karimnagar-Jagtial, Karimnagar-Warangal NH 563.

During the meeting at his office in Karimnagar, he inquired about the progress made in the Karimagnar-Warangal NH work, obstacles in its way and the expected time frame for completion. He took stock of reasons for delay in execution of work from Karimnagar to Jagtial, including the pace of the land acquisition process.

Bandi said the tender process of the Karimangar-Jagtial NH widening works will begin within 15 days. Additionally, there is a possibility of completing the tender process and starting work by September as there is an aspect of widening the Karimnagar-Jagtial road in the 100-day plan.

He said the land acquisition process for the road has been completed to 40%. The remaining will be completed soon. As part of road expansion, bypass roads are being constructed in three areas. The officials briefed him that six major and 18 minor bridges, long with 195 culverts to be constructed as part of the 58-km-long expansion work at an estimated cost of Rs.2,227 crore.

The minister assured the NH officials that he would take up issues relating to land acquisition with the district collectors concerned and officials of the departments to resolve them.

Earlier, he inquired about the progress of the NH expansion from Karimnagar to Warangal and said, "so far 37% has been completed. The target set to complete the expansion works is July 2025. He said 37% of NH expansion work from Karimnagar to Warangal in 68.015 km has been completed.

Bandi stressed that work has to be completed by July next year to be fully accessible to the public. As part of that bypasses will be constructed at Manakondur, Tadical, Huzurabad, Elkaturthi and Hasanparti, he said; 29 minor junctions will also constructed as part of the project. However, some difficulty has arisen in land acquisition in Attududdenapally and Chanjerla.

He immediately spoke with Karimnagar collector Pamela Satpathy on phone; the Karimnagar RDO was called and advised to resolve the land acquisition issue. Similarly, following the NH officials saying they were receiving requests from people for service and structural roads in some places, the minister told them to take action without causing any inconvenience to people and farmers.