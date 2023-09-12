Complete the Crop loan waiver, DC directs the Bankers

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has directed the bankers to complete the Crop Loan waiver as soon as possible. In review meeting held with the district banking officials,at the IDOC office,in the morning on Tuesday.



On this occasion the collector said that the Extension officers of the agriculture department should co-operate with the bank officials in the renewal of crop loans.She said that bank wise plans should be implemented to improve in this regard .And the bankers should work hard to provide PM EGP,PM JJ BY and PM SBY, schemes to eligible farmers immediately.She has also ordered the officials to speed up the sanction of crop loans,and inform the farmers about the amount deposited in their loan accounts.

The bankers were ordered to take steps to pay off the loans as planned .The PM EGP,PM FME loans should be completed expeditiously.

She wanted to complete the target regarding hand looms and Mudra loans .She asked them to convert the oil palm farmers loans in to term loans excluding the subsidy.

LDO Teja deepta Behra said that Bankers should complete the target of 100 days and 100 claims as per the RBI directions.

And the bankers should make aware of the borrowers of this programme.complete it as soon as possible.

The NABARD DDM Shanmukha chary said that the units related to food processing should be tendered and get subsidy ,and interest discount from the government.

On this occasion the loan plan of 4675.39 crores for the financial year 2023-2024 has been unveiled in the district for all sectors .He said that 4675.39 crores of loan have been targeted ,of which 3530.60 crores for agricultural loans,474.47 crores for MS MEs ,153.50 crores for othere priority loans,516.82 crores for non priority sectors.

The NABARD DDM Shanmukha chary,Teja deepta Behra from RBI,LDM Ayyapa Reddy,DRDA Uma Devi, Horticulture officials Akbar, Govindaiah,Yadagiri,Venkata Lakshmi, and the managers of SBI, Union Bank,AP GVB and other banks were participated.