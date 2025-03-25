Comprehensive Development Plan for Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur: District Collector Orders Implementation

Gadwal: In a significant step towards the holistic development of Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur, District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to prepare and implement a comprehensive action plan focusing on spiritual, pilgrimage, and sustainable tourism development.

A review meeting was held at the IDOC Video Conference Hall on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the District Collector, along with the Temple Development and Monitoring Committee members. The meeting aimed to strategize the revitalization of the historic temple, the only Shakti Peetha in Telangana, ensuring its infrastructure and tourism potential are enhanced.

Architectural Presentation and Development Plan

Architect Surya Narayana Murthy presented the renovation blueprint, outlining various aspects of temple expansion and modernization. The District Collector emphasized the need for improved amenities for devotees, the development of temple surroundings, and the implementation of an integrated master plan.

Key directives issued by the District Collector include:

Water Supply for PRASAD Scheme Building: The Municipal Commissioner, Public Health Engineers, and Intra EE officials were instructed to conduct a field visit to assess water purification from the nearby river and submit cost estimates within 15 days.

Handover of PRASAD Scheme Building: Tourism Department officials were directed to transfer the PRASAD Scheme building to the Endowments Department immediately.

Road Connectivity Development: Plans must be prepared for road improvements from Gandhi Junction to the temple, ensuring smooth access for devotees.

Underground Drainage System & Clean Water Facilities: The Municipal Commissioner was tasked with enhancing the temple's drainage system and proposing facilities for drinking water and a cloakroom.

Signboards & Tourist Facilities:

Directional signage will be installed along the Hyderabad-Kurnool-Alampur routes.

Guidance boards and indicators at Nandi & Shiva intersections will be set up.

Bus stops and auto stands will be upgraded for better pilgrim transportation.

Wall paintings and beautification projects will be undertaken.

Parking & Landscaping: The tourism department was instructed to develop green spaces by planting trees in the parking area and expanding public toilet facilities.

Environmental Sustainability:

Greenery expansion through tree plantation (Vriksaradhana) within temple surroundings.

Regular cleanliness drives to maintain a hygienic environment.

Interdepartmental Coordination

The District Collector stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among all departments for the successful execution of the development plan. Each department must submit detailed proposals within a week to initiate necessary infrastructure projects at the temple premises.

Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by:

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana

RDO Srinivasa Rao

Regional Joint Commissioner Ramakrishna Rao

Assistant Architect Ganesh

Architect Surya Narayana Murthy

Temple Designer Govind Hari

Archaeology AD Nagalakshmi

Temple EO Purender

DPO Nagendram

Alampur Tehsildar Manjula

Municipal Commissioner Chandra Shekhar Rao

Irrigation EE Srinivasa Rao

R&B SE Vanaja Reddy

With this initiative, Alampur’s Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple is set to undergo a major transformation, ensuring a better experience for devotees and fostering sustainable tourism development.