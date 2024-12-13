Comprehensive education employees protest for pay scale implementation

Hanumakonda : Demanding implementation of pay scale, Comprehensive Education employees staged a protest at Ekashila Park in the city on Thursday.

Over 800 employees from nine departments staged the protest under the leadership of Hanumakonda and Warangal district association presidents Md. Shafi and Donikela Sridhar Goud. The protest entered its third day at the Dharna Chowk in Ekashila Park.

Speaking on the occasion, the contractual employees of Comprehensive Education demanded immediate implementation of pay scales for 19,325 contractual employees across nine departments in Telangana. They also urged the government to provide job security. The employees emphasised that they were recruited based on qualifications through rules of reservation, roster-based merit, interviews, and written tests. They demanded that the government extend facilities to them on par with regular state government employees.

The protesters pointed out that the quality of work in Hanumakonda and Warangal district complex schools and MRCs has been disrupted. They also issued an ultimatum to the government, stating that teaching activities in 23 KGBVs would be halted if their demands were not met.

The employees appealed to the government to recognise their contributions over the past 15–18 years toward strengthening government schools and improving education for underprivileged children. They urged the government to adopt a humane approach and at least implement basic pay scales for Comprehensive Education employees.