Condemns arrest of retired employees

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the arrest of retired government employees, who had come to the Assembly to meet the Chief Minister and express their grievances.

Addressing the media on Monday, Sanjay questioned the government’s actions, asking whether it was justifiable to arrest retired employees, who had served the state for decades. “Will you trouble retired employees, who came only to ask for the money they saved by making sacrifices?” he asked.

The minister highlighted the plight of nearly 40,000 retired employees, who are suffering due to the non-payment of their dues. He said hundreds of retirees have already died because payments were not made on time, while thousands more are struggling with illnesses and are unable to afford medical treatment. Many families, he added, are facing immense difficulties in meeting marriage and educational expenses for their children.

Sanjay criticised the Congress government for spending thousands of crores of rupees on pomp and show while failing to release Rs 8,000 crore owed to retired employees. “Is it wrong for them to demand what is rightfully theirs? Doesn’t the government have any compassion?” he asked.

Demanding immediate payment of all pending dues, Sanjay called for the release of those arrested. He warned that if the government continues to neglect the retired employees, it will have to pay a heavy political price.

“The sacrifices of those who served the government must be respected. Their suffering is indescribable,” Sanjay said, pledging to stand by the retirees in their struggle.