Condolences pour in over demise of Taraka Ratna

Hyderabad: Top politicians from both the Telugu states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and leading Tollywood personalities have condoled the death of Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.



The actor breathed his last at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru, where he was admitted on January 27 after he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was 39.

His death plunged the family of legendary actor and former chief minister NT Rama Rao into gloom.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the actor's death and conveyed condolences to his family members.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of Taraka Ratna, grandson of legendary actor and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the death of Taraka Ratna. Efforts made to revive Taraka Ratna, prayers of family members, fans and treatment by the expert doctors did not yield results, said Naidu.

"Taraka Ratna, who fought with death for 23 days, finally left us and left our family sad," he said, and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

The actor had collapsed during padayatra of Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam town of Andhra Pradesh on January 27.

Taraka Ratna was cousin of Lokesh and actors Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram.

Lokesh said he was shocked over the demise of Taraka Ratna. He termed it a huge loss for the family and TDP.

Taraka Ratna's paternal uncle and leading actor Balakrishna expressed his shock over the young actor's death. "I can't believe that I will never be able to hear the call Bala Babai," said Balakrishna.

Megastar K Chiranjeevi said he was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of Taraka Ratna. "Such bright, talented, affectionate young man..gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Top actor Mahesh Babu tweeted that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Taraka Ratna. "Gone way too soon brother! My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief," he wrote.

Actor and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan also condoled the death of Taraka Ratna and conveyed his condolences to family members.