Cong, a parasite party: Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP president JP Nadda alleged that the Congress was a ‘parasite party’. “A parasite sticks to a tree and sucks all the strength from the tree which results in the tree getting dried up. It also drowns the party on whose support it stands” Nadda said.

Addressing a public meeting to expose the alleged failures of the Congress government during the last year, Nadda said that the grand old party made tall promises to win elections in states of Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana and has now fallen flat.

Citing the example of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, he said it wins some seats where a regional party wins the elections. “On its (Congress) own it cannot win any polls,” he said. On the other hand, the BJP works for the development of the people, Nadda said that the BJP will come to power in the Telangana in 2029 Assembly elections. “Change in Telangana is possible only with the BJP and the saffron party will win the assembly elections whenever the polls are held.

The BJP is ruling in 13 states directly and Congress was struggling to run the governments in three states. The Congress had made false promises to win polls in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka and is now unable to implement them,” he said.