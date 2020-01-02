Trending :
Congress alleges errors in voters list, demands government to put off civic polls

Nalgonda: District Congress Committee president Shankar Naik alleged that voters' list for municipal elections are full of errors, and demanded the State Election Commission to postpone the elections till issues were addressed.

Addressing the media in Nalgonda on Thursday, he said there was no time to rectify the mistakes as the announcement of election schedule was going to come within two days and in view of this, he advised the State government to better postpone the municipal elections till errors in voters list were corrected.

He exuded confidence that Congress would win the municipal polls. Party leaders Gummula Mohan Reddy, Vanguri Laxmaiah, Saidi Reddy and others attended the press meet.

