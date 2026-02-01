Cong, BJP in cahoots to target KCR: Jagadish

Suryapet: Former Minister and MLA G Jagadish Reddy critiqued that issuing notices to BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) clearly reflects the political bankruptcy of the Congress party and is nothing but evidence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s malicious pleasure. He alleged that both Congress and BJP have joined hands to target KCR, adding that making such accusations whenever elections approach has become routine for them. Addressing the media on Saturday, Jagadish pointed out that there are no complainants or victims in the case, questioning how an investigation could proceed without even registering an FIR.

He further stated that the inquiry was being staged to divert attention from allegations against Congress ministers and their family members. He dismissed claims of threats and other accusations being traded within the Congress as false, remarking that the present government is not a “government of schemes” but a “government of scams.” Jagadish Reddy questioned whether allegations made by Congress ministers against their own party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan were untrue, and criticized the issuance of notices without any concrete evidence. He alleged that some officials were acting like Congress party workers, compromising their self-respect. He also pointed out that the law clearly states that individuals above 65 years should be questioned at a place of their choice, noting that KCR’s residence in Erravelli is well known.

He accused the DGP, CP, and SIT officials of succumbing to political pressure, stating that people are closely watching their actions.