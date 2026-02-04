Cong, BRS & BJP brace for civic poll blitz from today

Amid a looming rebel threat to all major parties, the ruling Congress, BRS, and BJP have geared up to intensify their poll campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections from Wednesday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will formally launch the Congress campaign with a major public meeting in Miryalaguda. Meanwhile, BRS leaders have organised a series of rallies across towns for a seven-day stretch, and the BJP is focusing on establishing dominance in the northern districts.

The Chief Minister has instructed District Congress Committee presidents to finalise arrangements for public meetings scheduled until 9 February. Leaders were also told to coordinate daily rallies and door-to-door visits in every ward. TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud is set to oversee coordination with district leadership to ensure a seamless campaign.

Concurrently, BRS working president Rama Rao has finalised a rigorous schedule for all districts. He and Harish Rao are expected to personally lead rallies in selected municipalities during the final three days of the campaign, particularly in areas where Congress is posing a significant challenge. The BJP aims to leverage its recent Lok Sabha successes by fielding strong candidates in Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Mahbubnagar. Union ministers, MPs, and MLAs will camp in these municipalities for the week to bolster the saffron party’s presence. With nominations now finalised, all three parties are deploying their full political might to sway urban voters before the state goes to the polls.