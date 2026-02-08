Cong, BRS pushed Telangana to financial distress: Fadnavis

Hyderabad: Launching scathing attack on Congress and BRS, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed them for pushing Telangana into financial distress.

Addressing a a campaign meeting held ahead of municipal corporation elections in Kagaznagar, Asifabad district, he alleged that both parties had “emptied the treasury” and left the State burdened with debt, calling Telangana a fragile State turned into a “debt trap” due to their mismanagement.

Fadnavis charged that BRS and Congress leaders had engaged in corruption and anarchy, enriching themselves while neglecting farmers and the poor. He contrasted this with the BJP’s approach, highlighting cooperative efforts between Maharashtra and Telangana over water-sharing issues.

Recalling the long-standing disputes over water during the era of united Andhra Pradesh, Fadnavis said that after Telangana’s formation, then CM K. Chandrashekar Rao approached Maharashtra in 2015 for Godavari waters. “We told him we are all Indians and refused conflicts. By reducing the project height, Telangana became fertile and Gadchiroli was saved from flooding,” he stated. He emphasised that irrigation in Telangana today was possible due to Maharashtra’s willingness to cooperate. Addressing concerns raised by Sirpur MLA Harish Babu over a “life-threatening project,” Fadnavis invited him to Maharashtra for discussions after the elections. He reiterated that Maharashtra welcomed Telangana’s progress, provided it did not harm farmers in his state.

Turning his criticism back to Congress and BRS, Fadnavis accused them of cheating Maharashtra farmers by failing to deliver compensation for lands submerged due to the Medigadda project. He claimed that while these parties failed, the BJP government ensured compensation was paid.

He also announced plans to begin construction of the Bellampalli-Gadchiroli highway soon, with central support.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the party would secure a majority in Telangana’s municipal polls, stressing the importance of strong governance and regional cooperation.