Cong builds momentum ahead of local polls
Gadwal: KusumaKumar, the in-charge for the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, visited Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday to participate in the Congress Party’s organizational meeting. As part of his tour, Congress party workers gave him a grand and enthusiastic welcome at the Erravelli Crossroads.
The event marked the beginning of a key internal strengthening initiative aimed at gearing up for the upcoming local body elections. Speaking on the occasion, former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar emphasized the need to strengthen the Congress party at the grassroots level to ensure victory in local elections.
He urged all party workers and leaders to work with the singular goal of securing victory for the Congress in the forthcoming local polls.
Dr Kumar further announced that two corporation posts will be allotted to each of the two assembly constituencies in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. “I take full responsibility to ensure justice is done to every loyal and hardworking Congress worker,” he assured.
Kusuma Kumar, addressing the gathering, invited all those aspiring for positions within the party structure to apply directly.
In an emotional and powerful speech, Dr Sampath declared his commitment to the Congress Party, stating, “Win or lose, I will continue to work for the Congress. As long as there is breath in my body, I will never leave the party or its flag.”
The event witnessed significant participation from various party leaders and members, including Gadwal district in-charge Saritha Tirupathayya and other party leaders.