Cong dismisses claims of BRS on Godavari waters

Hyderabad: While stressing that most of the projects under lower riparian of Kaleshwaram were getting enough water from Godavari, the Congress ridiculed the BRS party’s claims that the present government has failed to secure enough water for projects on the river.

Speaking to media persons in Assembly premises, the Peddapalli MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao said that all the projects which are lower riparian of Kaleshwaram would soon catch maximum waters in wake of immense rains in Maharashtra. He said that Sriramsagar has already received 40 TMC of water, while those in the lower riparian would get filled up with another 35 TMC of water. Emphasising that the State government was acting upon the expertise of the engineers, the Peddapalli MLA recalled how waters were released into Bay of Bengal after lifting them during BRS rule.

From 90 TMC of waters lifted at Kaleshwaram, about 40 TMC was released into the sea, he alleged. Vijaya Ramana Rao ridiculed the statements of former minister Gangula Kamalakar who questioned the ruling Congress over its failure to secure waters from Godavari and utilisation of Kaleshwaram. Pointing out the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority, the MLA reminded him that the Kaleshwaram was not suitable at this juncture in wake of damage at three different locations to the project.