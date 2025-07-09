Cong dubs KTR as ‘dramaconda’; dares him to get KCR to Assembly

Hyderabad: The Congress legislators described BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s visit to Somajiguda Press Club as nothing more than a drama to divert attention and catch limelight, in wake others from his family staking claim as political heir. Addanki Dayakar, Rammohan Reddy and others dared KTR to get KCR to the Assembly for debate on various issues, if the BRS was serious about public issues.

Addressing a joint press conference, MLAs Addanki Dayakar and Rammohan Reddy criticised KCR for undermining the legislature and remaining absent during the proceedings despite being the Leader of Opposition in the House. Countering KTR’s ‘theatrics’, Dayakar strongly criticising him, saying that if KTR has the courage, he should bring KCR to the assembly. “KTR should stop such petty antics, and the people of Telangana are not in a position to trust him again,” Dayakar emphasised.

Pargi MLA T Ram Mohan Reddy said that BRS leaders fled when the ruling party came to discuss farmer welfare in the Assembly. He wondered as to why KTR was making fuss at the Press Club, when the Chief Minister was busy in Delhi. He said that KTR went to the press club without prior notice and was lying.

MLC Balmoor Venkat in a separate press conference wondered as to why KCR was afraid to debate in the Assembly. “CM Revanth Reddy challenged the opposition leader to come to discuss the fraud committed by BRS in the Banakacherla project. KCR was challenged to write a letter to the speaker for discussion in the assembly. There is an internal fight in the KCR family and KTR is trying to remain in limelight in wake of Kavitha’s attempt to stake the claim of political heir to KCR. KCR has cheated the people of Telangana for 10 years. KTR is coming out to promote himself on social media,” he pointed out.