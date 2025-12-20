Cong faces setbacks amid rebel activity in sarpanch polls

Hyderabad: Factionalism and rebellion have troubled the ruling Congress party during the recent Sarpanch elections, leading to defeats in several areas across the state. Internal politics and rebel candidates have caused significant embarrassment to party MLAs and constituency in-charges in many districts.

Several Congress leaders, including Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy, Parnika Reddy, Yashaswini Reddy, and G Madhusudhan Reddy, faced difficult moments due to infighting. Post-election tensions have now surfaced in constituencies even where Congress MLAs hold strong positions.

After Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy publicly expressed his displeasure over the defeat of a Congress-backed candidate in his native village, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy on Friday openly alleged sabotage by leaders from within the party. Megha Reddy accused senior Congress leader and former minister G Chinna Reddy of being responsible for the defeat of Congress-supported Sarpanch candidates in Wanaparthy district. He stated that he would lodge official complaints with the AICC and PCC, holding Chinna Reddy accountable for the losses.

“As an original Congress leader, I can say people supported the party. Congress-backed candidates won 85 out of 140 Sarpanch posts with a 60.66 per cent vote share, while BRS secured 51 posts with 36 per cent votes,” Megha Reddy said.

Alleging betrayal, he stated that G Chinna Reddy worked against the Congress in at least 15 villages by supporting BRS candidates. “If Chinna Reddy had any personal grudge against me, he should have settled it with me directly. It is improper to defeat Congress candidates out of anger. I have evidence that he made phone calls asking people to vote for the BRS. I will complain to the party leadership,” he added. Earlier, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy had expressed anguish over the defeat of Congress candidates in his native village, Rangareddyguda.