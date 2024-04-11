Cong fielding dummy candidates to benefit BJP, charges BRS leader

Hyderabad: The BRS leader B Suman on Wednesday alleged that the Congress has fielded dummy candidates against the BJP so as to benefit the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party office Telangana Bhavan, he said CM A Revanth Reddy was trying to appease PM Narendra Modi. ‘The Chota Bhai Revanth Reddy is listening to everything that the Bade Bhai Narendra Modi was saying. The BJP government at the Centre had helped Revanth Reddy during the elections; now Revanth is returning the favour by nominating dummy candidates’, claimed Suman.

As part of this, Patnam Mahender Reddy was sent to Malkajgiri only to save Eatala Rajender. It was Kishan Reddy who got the appointment of the PM for Revanth. The Medak candidate is also a dummy; both Raghunandan Rao and Revanth Reddy were friends. Danam Nagender was made the Secunderabad candidate, who is yet to start campaigning. The party has not yet announced a candidate in Karimnagar showing the nexus between the two national parties, the BRS leader asserted.

Suman demanded the government to extend the last date of applications for TET examination. He alleged that all jobs given by the Congress government were initiated by the BRS dispensation. He charged that the CM was deceiving people and running the State as per directions of election strategist Sunil Konugulu.