Cong girds up loins to face legal bouts with Opposition

Hyderabad: In wake of strong allegations by the Opposition against ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, the ruling Congress has begun strengthening its Legal Cell. As the Court vacation ends, the party is anticipating legal fights and in this endeavour will be constituting district committees in June.

According to party sources, the Congress has kept tabs on the rival parties of BJP and BRS. Their charges levelled against the ministries in the recent days has prompted it to be more alert. However, the party did not make any move right now given the political scenario in the State and national level. Even though the Excise minister has earlier threatened a defamation case against a publication recently for publishing an article on liquor policy, the ruling party has remained composed over the issue for now. There remains a bleak possibility of issues related to alleged scam landing in the courts.

However, in the case of Uttam Kumar the party is anticipating the onslaught by the BJP and BRS to intensify in the coming days. BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy has levelled serious allegations against the ruling party in Civil Supplies department, now being headed by Uttam Kumar as its minister.

“We are not in a hurry to file defamation cases for now, but have geared up to face possible legal fights against leaders like Maheshwar Reddy. The Congress will be defending its interests with all possible legal means,” asserted party sources.

In a latest development, Ponnam Ashok Goud has been appointed as Convenor of Legal Cell replacing C Damodar Reddy. He was formally appointed as Convenor for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s Legal, Human Rights and RTI department on May 28.

“As the court vacation ends we are anticipating legal matters to land in courts in the coming days. In this endeavour, we shall also come up with District level committees in the coming month,” told Ashok Goud to The Hans India.