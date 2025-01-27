Cong govt keeping all promises: Tummala

Suryapet: Telangana has emerged as a model welfare state under the Congress government, said Agriculture and Marketing Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at the launch of the four new welfare schemes – Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Houses, and new ration cards – at K T Annaram village in Suryapet district on Sunday. Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy presided over the programme.

The Minister expressed his happiness that the Congress government was successfully keeping its electoral promises on the day when the nation was celebrating the 76th Republic Day. He assured that all eligible persons would receive welfare benefits. He recalled that the government had already implemented the six guarantees within a year, despite financial challenges, such as waiving Rs 22,000 crore farmer loans and providing Rs 12,000 annually per acre under Rythu Bharosa. For landless agricultural laborers, Rs 12,000 financial assistance will be given. Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, eligible individuals will receive `5 lakh to construct homes, prioritizing those with land. Applications for ration cards and other schemes remain open.

Chairman of Telangana Tourism Corporation, Patel Ramesh Reddy, highlighted that implementing welfare schemes under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership marks a significant progress. Jagadish Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling all the election promises.

District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar clarified the eligibility criteria for ration cards, housing, and farmer support, urging people to apply through Prajapalana centers. The event benefited 123 beneficiaries under the housing scheme, 104 by issuing new ration cards, 18 by extending Athmeeya Bharosa, and selecting 865 farmers for Rythu Bharosa. Certificates were distributed to beneficiaries.