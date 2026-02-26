Cong govt repaid Rs 46,962 cr Kaleshwaram loans in 2 years: RTI

Hyderabad: During the BRS regime between 2020 and 2023, Rs 25,803 crore of loans were repaid, while the Congress government has paid Rs 46,962 crore in the last two years alone. In total, the burden of Rs 72,766.16 crore of the loans taken for the Kaleshwaram project has been reduced so far.

Although the state government’s income has not increased much in the last two years, it has focused on repaying old loans. As a result, the interest burden has also helped reduce. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has on several occasions criticised the loans taken by the previous government for the Kaleshwaram project at a very high level. He commented that if the state was handed over to KCR with a surplus budget at the time of the formation of Telangana, a state with significant debts was handed over to the Congress after ten years.

As per the RTI report, the Congress government has repaid the principle of Rs 46,962 crore of Kaleshwaram loans. The reason for this is that the previous government took loans from banks and financial institutions at high interest rates. The previous government took loans of about Rs 84,000 crore from Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, NABARD, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and other institutions.