Cong ignored problems of people, flays Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Training guns against Congress unit in the State, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that Congress totally neglected and ignored the problems of the people in the Munugode Assembly constituency. He said that Munugode Assembly constituency would be developed on par with Suryapet district.

Speaking after welcoming Gattuppal Mandal Sadhana Committee Chairman I Kailsam and others into TRS, he criticised the sitting MLA of Munugode Assembly constituency for taking care of his businesses and ignoring the welfare and development of people in the constituency.

During the long Congress rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh, fluorosis has increased in line with the financial and political growth of Congress leaders.

The Minister said the people has realised the Congress as a fraudulent party and that is why the entire Telangana community joined TRS led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said the formation of Gattuppal mandal was the dream of the people and the Chief Minister fulfilled the dream and added that the CM KCR took necessary steps to prevent fluorosis that had spread in Munugode.

He said the KCR has solved the fluorosis problem through Mission Bhagiratha. No fluorosis cases were reported in surveys conducted by national and international organisations and the credit would go to the Chief Minister.

This instilled confidence among the people who are making a beeline to join the TRS, the Minister said, alleging that the Congress leaders neglected the issue during their tenure in undivided Andhra Pradesh.