Cong lashes out at DK Aruna for her derogatory remarks against CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Spokesperson Kalva Sujatha lashed out at BJP national vice-president and party candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency DK Aruna for levelling baseless remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Kalva Sujatha alleged that DK Aruna had done nothing for the development of Palamuru district, but her family had accumulated a lot of wealth in the name of politics.

It would be good if DK Aruna, who worked as a minister in the Congress and was also as an MLA for a long time, told what she had done to the Palamuru district," she asked.

"As a BJP national leader, she has good political contacts and has accessible to meet the Central government leaders for bringing to the notice of various pending projects related to Mahabubnagar district as well as the Telangana State.But she should explain what is the contribution made for Palamuru district since the join of BJP," Sujatha pointed out.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government at the Centre didn't give a single rupee to the Mahabubnagar district in ten years and DK Aruna failed to persuade the Union government to accord the National status to the Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation project.

Kalva Sujatha said DK Aruna has no right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections and people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming elections.