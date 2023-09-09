Cong leaders detained in Old City

Hyderabad: Several Congress leaders were detained as they were taking part in a poster release event of ‘Todu Dongalu’ at Charminar. This event was part of a campaign highlighting the alleged political understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



Those who were taken into custody include PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud. The Hyderabad DCC chief Sameer Waliullah strongly condemned the detention of leaders and alleged highhandedness. "Police have no right to snatch and tear off our posters. Some officials behaved in a highly rude manner only to please their political bosses," alleged Sameer.

According to the party leaders, the Hyderabad police tried to disrupt the programme citing a lack of permission. Congress leaders had a heated argument with the police officials. They accused the police personnel of working as agents of the TRS and AIMIM.

The poster in Urdu was released by AICC (TS) Incharge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday evening. Sameer alleged that MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and other Majlis leaders were afraid after the Congress decided to give a tough fight in the Old City in the upcoming Assembly elections. “They were shocked by the huge number of ticket aspirants from the Old City and the rising popularity of Congress in the region. The party shall bring the required change and development in the Old City after coming to power,” the Hyderabad DCC chief asserted.