Cong, MIM struck Rs 100-crore deal to defeat BJP: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Karimnagar Sunday witnessed a dramatic escalation in political rhetoric as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Congress and AIMIM of colluding in a Rs 100 crore deal aimed at buying votes to block the BJP’s victory in the upcoming municipal elections. Addressing a huge gathering during the “Vijaya Sankalpa Rally,” Sanjay likened the contest to a kabaddi match, declaring the BJP as “Team India” and Congress-AIMIM as “Team Pakistan.”

He claimed surveys have already indicated the BJP’s win in 50 seats of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, which has allegedly triggered panic among rival parties. “Congress and AIMIM leaders held a secret meeting last night and planned to spend Rs 100 crore to purchase votes. But no matter how many conspiracies they hatch, the BJP will win the kabaddi cup on February 11,” he said.

The rally, attended by BJP Telangana in-charge Ashish Shelar and former MP-actor Navneet Kaur, drew nearly 50,000 saffron-clad supporters, including a large number of women. Chants of “Jai BJP, Jai Modi, Jai Bandi Sanjay” echoed through the streets as the rally marched from the Revenue Garden to Tower Circle.

Sanjay urged Karimnagar residents to reject Congress and AIMIM, warning that neglecting the BJP would risk the town’s future. He promised to act as a “protective shield” for Karimnagar, ensuring development, funds, and welfare schemes if the BJP secures the mayoral post.

He appealed to voters to unite beyond caste and religion, expose the alleged conspiracies, and deliver a decisive victory for the BJP in the municipal elections.

Earlier, in Choppadandi, Sanjay highlighted central allocations of Rs 36.30 crore under Amrut 2, Rs 5.57 crore via Finance Commissions, and Rs 42.66 lakh under Swachh Bharat, stressing that municipalities are developing only with the Modi government’s support. He accused Congress of failing to release funds or fulfil promises, and BRS of encroaching on public lands.

