Cong MP challenges Ministers Harish Rao and KTR on 24 hour power

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday challenged Ministers Harish Rao and K Tarakarama Rao saying that he would resign from his post if they could prove that they had provided 24 hours of free electricity to farmers. He said he would also resign if they could prove that they had provided power even for 15 hours a day.

Venkat Reddy said that the days of believing in Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao were over and that the Congress would come to power in Telangana. He also said that the Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu schemes had been brought to the forefront because elections were coming up. He also blamed the BRS Government for the death of Home Guard D Ravinder who committed suicide in protest against non-regularisation of services and delay in payment of salaries.

The Bhongir MP called for the success of a public meeting to be held on September 17 which would be addressed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders. He said that Sonia Gandhi would announce five guarantees for Telangana which would be fulfilled after the Congress party came to power in the next Assembly elections.