Cong neglecting devpt in Narayanpet: Ex MLA

Mahabubnagar: Former BRS MLA Rajender Reddy launched a scathing attack on the ruling leaders during a press conference held in Narayanpet, criticizing the local MLA Dr Parnika Reddy and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna for failing to deliver on key development promises in the region.

Reddy accused the local MLA of falsely claiming credit for the sanctioning of the medical college in Narayanpet. “The college was approved during the previous government’s tenure. Taking credit now is misleading,” he said. He also demanded that the old hospital building be cleaned, renovated, and used to continue medical services in the town.

Highlighting pending projects, he said that proposals for a 250-bed Women and Child Hospital were already submitted and should be executed in the existing hospital premises. He criticized the current leadership for claiming achievements they never actually delivered. “Don’t boast about work you haven’t done,” he remarked sharply. Reddy expressed disappointment that several projects sanctioned during his term have been stalled, including the construction of a guest house for which Rs 4 crore was approved. “Instead of building it in Narayanpet, it was shifted to Kodangal, and no one is questioning this,” he added. He also questioned the performance of the local MP, who holds a significant position in the BJP. “Why hasn’t a Sainik School been sanctioned for Narayanpet despite her influence?” Reddy asked.

Rajender Reddy challenged the current leaders to list out what they have truly achieved in their 18 months of governance, stating that the people of Narayanpet deserve answers and real development.