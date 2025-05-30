Cong old timers will be given priority in assigning posts’

Nirmal: Mudhole constituency Congress in-charge Narayan Rao Patel said that those who have worked continuously for the Congress party from the beginning and carried the flag will have priority in party posts.

A meeting of the Congress Party working committee of Mudhole, Basara, Tanur and Mandals was held here on Thursday. Patel made it clear that there is no room for doubt that those who worked for the party will get posts and those who have been in the Congress for a long time will be given priority.

He suggested that the activists should apply for the positions of block, Congress committee and mandal presidents of Mudhol Tanur and Basara mandals.

He said that the names selected for the posts based on the opinions of the activists will be given to the Congress party leaders in a sealed cover.

Mudhol, Basara and Tanur mandal Congress party presidents Ravula Gangareddy, Mammai Ramesh, Murali block Congress committee presidents Mutyam Reddy, Shankar Chandre, leaders, Kishan Patel, Ravula Srinivas, Chandrakant Yadav, Aziz, Digambar, Najeeb, Ramnad, Nagesh, and activists of the respective mandals participated in the programme.