Cong party candidate elected unanimously

Yadagirigutta: The Congress party candidate from Yadagirigutta Municipality’s 10th Ward, Gundlapalli Vani Bharat Goud, has been unanimously elected as Councillor.

The election turned unanimous after the BRS candidate, Avula Mamatha Sai, officially withdrew her nomination from the race. Initially, two nominations were filed for the 10th Ward, but with one candidate stepping back, the ward election was concluded without the need for polling.

This development is being seen as a significant boost for the Congress Party in Yadagirigutta municipality. Earlier, Government Whip Beerla Ailaiah had already announced Gundlapalli Vani Bharat Goud as the Congress candidate for the post of Municipal Chairperson. Party leaders and supporters have welcomed the unanimous verdict, expressing confidence that her leadership will contribute positively to the development of the ward and the municipality.