Cong promised Indiramma Rajyam but ushered in bulldozer raj : KTR

Stating that the BRS was not against the beautification of the Musi, party working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the government should not demolish the houses of the poor, recalling that the previous administration had demonstrated that beautification could be achieved without displacing residents.

Party leaders visited the Nagole sewage treatment plant constructed during the BRS regime. KT Rama Rao said that development should be achieved without destruction. Under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, the party beautified a five-kilometre stretch at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The largest sewage treatment plant in the country is located in Nagole, built during the BRS tenure. Every day, 2,000 million litres of sewage is produced in Hyderabad. Sewage treatment plants were installed to process this waste. During the tenure of K Chandrashekar Rao, 32 plants were built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. These plants are 85 per cent complete, and the finished units have been opened.

The BRS leader recalled that they had planned to bring Godavari water into the Musi through the Kaleshwaram project and also prepared a plan to bring Gandipet water into the Musi at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. During the BRS tenure, they set up a Shilparamam in the Uppal area at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Not a single house was touched as part of the beautification of the Musi during the BRS tenure, KT Rama Rao said, adding that the Revanth Reddy government had proposed beautification with Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and when the BRS asked for the detailed project report, there was no answer.

Rahul Gandhi, who criticises the bulldozer government in Uttar Pradesh, should explain his stance regarding the demolition of homes in the name of the beautification of Telangana, KT Rama Rao said. Anarchy is prevailing in Hyderabad in the name of HYDRAA. The only thing I am asking on behalf of the poor in the state is whether or not the residence of Revanth Reddy is in a pond and whether or not the house of his brother Tirupati Reddy is in the buffer zone, KT Rama Rao added. The Congress has brought bulldozer rule after promising Indiramma rule.

The BRS leader said that his party would raise the issue in the Assembly in the upcoming sessions. He stated that it has been two years since the Congress party came to power, yet Revanth Reddy has not built a single house in Hyderabad. He dared Revanth Reddy to accept the challenge. If you show me even a single house built in Hyderabad, I will quit politics forever. If you cannot govern, quit, we will show you how to govern, KT Rama Rao said. Sabita Indra Reddy, Mallareddy, KP Vivekananda Goud, D Sudheer Reddy, Mutha Gopal, B Laxma Reddy, Shambhipur Raju, S Vani Devi, and others were present.