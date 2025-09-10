Cong pulls out all stops to ensure huge turnout at Kamareddy meet

Hyderabad: To ensure the Congress’s public meeting in Kamareddy becomes a huge success, the PCC president B Mahesh Kumar held a series of virtual meetings with the district leaders. He called upon partymen to educate the rank and file about the ‘vote chori’, besides BC reservation bills to ensure maximum public mobilisation.

In wake of AICC continuing its campaign at national level and to counter BJP’s narrative in the State, the Congress has geared up to create awareness about ‘vote chori’ campaign at grass root level. Even the party State incharge Meenakshi Natarajan on Monday called on the leaders and activists to work hard to create awareness about this at the village level, towards mobilising the masses towards making Kamareddy meeting a success.

During the virtual meetings, Mahesh Goud urged partymen to focus on bringing maximum crowds to the party’s strength as it would reflect in the impending Local body polls. He reiterated that the upcoming public meeting would serve as a platform to corner the opposition parties.

During the recently held preparatory meeting in Kamareddy, he declared that the Congress party is committed to providing legal sanctity to BC reservations and asserted that the Kamareddy meeting would force the Centre to respond. “This rally will be an eye-opener for Modi and Amit Shah,” he remarked.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “BJP leaders have turned into beggars, asking for votes in the name of God. Every morning, Bandi Sanjay goes around temples seeking votes. If he really has courage, let him attend without security.

They are playing a deceitful game over BC reservations,” he criticized. He also ridiculed Etela Rajender for “disappearing from the political scene.”

He emphasised that the Congress party stands for equality. “It is because of the hard work of party workers that Congress came to power. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given life to Rahul Gandhi’s vision that ‘everyone should get their fair share.’ The caste census shows that BCs constitute 56.33% of the population, and Congress is firmly committed to providing 42% reservations to them,” he assured.