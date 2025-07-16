Cong SC leader shot dead in Medak dist

Hyderabad / Medak: The Congress party’s SC Cell district secretary M Anil was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men in Kulcharam mandal in Medak district on Monday night.

According to details, the 28-year-old leader was returning from Hyderabad after attending a meeting in Gandhi Bhavan on Monday night to his village Pythara in Kulcharam mandal. While he was passing through Variguntham village, one of the two cars which were tailing overtook him and blocked his way. The assailant got off from the vehicle shot four bullets at him from close range. Three bullets hit him near the right arm and one hit his back, and his vehicle veered off road for about a few metres before plunging into fields.

The villagers who rushed to the spot initially believed this to be an accident and immediately shifted Anil to the local government hospital. The doctors declared him dead and also found bullet injuries on his body. The matter was immediately reported to the local police.

The Medak police began investigation and sent the body to postmortem and also clues teams were called in as part of the probe. A large number of Congress workers and Anil’s relatives gathered at the Medak hospital on Tuesday morning after learning about the incident.

Anil, who had been in the real estate business for the past six years, was reportedly involved in several major land deals. He was said to have serious disputes with the owner of a leading real estate company over a land parcel in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. He also allegedly had differences with the kin of a YSR district MLA over another land issue.

Anil was using a Mercedes Benz car, which was reportedly taken forcibly from a Hyderabad-based real estate businessman. Briefing reporters in Medak, SP DV Srinivas Rao said four special teams had been formed to trace the assailants. He added that the CCTV footage was being examined.