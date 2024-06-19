Cong seeks KCR’s arrest over comments against probe panel

Hyderabad: While questioning former CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s objections against Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who is heading the Commission probing alleged power sector irregularities, the Congress on Tuesday demanded his immediate arrest.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, PCC vice president MRG Vinod Reddy said that the way KCR has raised objections is not only contempt against the authority but also invites a prison sentence of six months under the provisions of the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1952. "He spoke critically about the Commission and its leader. In my view, he should face legal consequences, possibly under Section 10A of the Enquiry Act, for contempt. His past tenure as the State's chief minister does not exempt him from accountability. Moreover, the Supreme Court has issued explicit guidelines regarding this matter," he explained, highlighting that the Act includes penalties for tarnishing the reputation of the Commission or any of its members.

While emphasising that the Congress government was ready to expose all the irregularities during the previous BRS government, Vinod Reddy recalled how the former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy had sought the constitution of such a committee earlier while challenging the ruling Congress’s claims.

AICC legal coordinator for Telangana C Damodar Reddy explained that KCR was not sent any notice, but the panel has only sought clarification over the issue. “How could the previous government give away those contractors without calling tenders? Without giving clarification, why is KCR attacking the panel itself?” he wondered.