Cong shaped modern India: Revanth

Hyderabad: From leading India’s freedom struggle to framing the Constitution, from building democratic institutions to uniting a diverse nation, the Indian National Congress has shaped every defining chapter of modern India, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

“Congress, a force for people of India, was born 140 years ago on this day."

"The story of the Indian National Congress is the story of Indian democracy in motion. When one reflects on the leadership of Sonia Gandhi Ji, we find service, commitment, ethics and values,” Reddy said in a post on X on Sunday on the occasion of Congress’ 140th Foundation Day.

“Under Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji’s leadership, it became possible for PV Narasimha Rao garu who started his public career from a remote village in Telangana to rise to become Prime Minister of the country. Sonia Gandhi Ji also made an economist like Dr Manmohan Singh as prime minister,” he said.