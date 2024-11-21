Cong stands by its promises: CM

Vemulawada: Challenging the BRS, which has been vocal in its criticism of the year-old Congress administration and resistant to any legal actions against its leaders, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that his government draws inspiration from Karimnagar Bidda P V Narasimha Rao. PV demonstrated exemplary progressive and effective governance during his tenure as Prime Minister, he said.

Speaking at Praja Vijayotsavalu to mark completion of one year of the governance, Revanth Reddy said Karimnagar has a special place in state politics as it was from here Sonia Gandhi had announced that Congress would carve a separate state of Telangana. It was son of the soil S Jaipal Reddy who facilitated the passing of the bill in Parliament.

All this indicates that Congress stands by its promises and was committed to deliver them notwithstanding any hurdle created by the opposition BRS. Taking potshots at BJP, the CM said that when Ponnam Prabhakar was sent to Lok Sabha from Karimnagar, he fought for Telangana state while Bandi Sanjay during his two terms got a berth in central cabinet but Karimnagar did not benefit.

As compared to this, the CM said the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao not only betrayed the people of Karimnagar and Vemulawada but also Vemulawada Rajanna. He left the people of the Mid Manair in distress by not paying any rehabilitation and resettlement package.

Such a person was today criticizing the government and was sending hired goons to attack the district collector when the government was trying to acquire land for the proposed Pharma City at Lagacherla. BRS was also opposing action against those who consumed drugs in the farm house of KTR because he was a political leader. “Is not everyone equal before law? Are there different laws for KCR and family and the common man?” asked Revanth Reddy. He said this government would put behind bars anyone who violates law even if it is KCR. KTR and Harish Rao violated laws and constructed farm houses, how can such people be allowed to go scot-free, he asked.

Revanth Reddy asked KCR to come out of his farm house and participate in discussion on loan waiver scheme in the Assembly. It was failure of BRS to implement loan waiver which led to farmers suicides in the state. Instead of appreciating the Congress government’s achievement, father and son want the government to step down and hence they are posting crazy things on social media. “Our party leaders are getting ready for local body elections and will show you what our strength is,” he said.

He alleged that KCR had swallowed Rs 1 lakh crore in the name of Kaleshwaram and gave water to just 50,000 acres. His acts led to sinking of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. Revanth said this year the state has for the first time achieved 1.53 crore tonnes of paddy without using a single drop of water from Kaleshwaram.

He said BRS leaders snatched the lands acquired for Mallannasagar. “The lands acquired from the farmers were transferred in the name of Harish Rao and he constructed a farmhouse there. KCR diverted Kondapochamma Sagar water to his farm house.

Alleging conspiracy by KTR in Kodangal as he was opposed to its development, the CM said they were still unable to digest reality. KCR is opposed to the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project. BRS grabbed thousands of acres of land while Congress was trying to acquire 1,100 acres paying three times the official rate to farmers, he added.