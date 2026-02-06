Cong to clean sweep municipal and corporation polls: Uttam

Kodad: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress party will win and achieve a clean sweep in all municipal and corporation elections being held across the State. He was speaking at a press conference held in Kodad town on Thursday.

Expressing confidence, he said that from Adilabad to Gadwal, and from Pargi to Kodad, the Congress party would capture all municipal and corporation seats.

He remarked that people have grown weary of the ten years of family rule by the BRS. “Under the Congress people’s government,” he said, “citizens are closely observing the development works and welfare schemes being implemented in the state and are ready to bless Congress candidates in the elections.”

He further said that Congress candidates would win the municipal seats and assume office as chairpersons on February 16. “After the Congress government came to power,” he said, “history was created by distributing fine rice to 3.17 crore ration card holders—something unprecedented anywhere in the country.” He added that the government has also implemented its promised assurances such as free electricity, free bus travel, loan waivers, and bonuses on fine paddy.

He said that development works worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been undertaken in the Kodad constituency. He also expressed gratitude, stating that they remain indebted to the people of the Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies, who have supported them wholeheartedly for the past three decades.

Those present at the programme included District Library Organization Chairman Vangaveeti Rama Rao, Chinthakuntla Lakshminarayana Reddy, Market Committee Vice Chairman Sheikh Basheer, Chinthalapati Srinivas, Eedula Krishnayya, Ramineni Srinivas, and others.