Cong to hold ‘Samvidhan’ rally in Suryapet
Rahul, Revanth, ministers to address public meeting
Hyderabad : The next ‘Jai Samvidhan’ rally of the Congress to be addressed by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be held at Suryapet.
Party sources indicate that preparations are underway, with instructions to mobilise party workers and ensure an impressive turnout. Suryapet is a Congress stronghold and offers strategic advantages due to its connectivity with Khammam district, facilitating a largescale mobilization of party workers.
Additionally, Suryapet is the only Assembly constituency in the region represented by the BRS party, currently held by former minister G Jagdish Reddy, who led the recent Rythu Maha Dharna in Nalgonda on January 28. The Congress feels that the heavy turnout would also help them in the ensuing local body elections.
This event presents an opportunity for the Congress to counter BRS' claims regarding farmers' welfare. Alongside Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers are expected to highlight the successful implementation of Congress government schemes, such as Rythu Bharosa. Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is believed to have influenced the decision to hold the rally in Suryapet.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) initiated the nationwide 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' programme in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on January 27, marking the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar. During the event, Rahul Gandhi highlighted Telangana as a successful example of a caste survey, describing it as a 'revolutionary step.' He stated, "In Telangana, we shall be disclosing the details regarding representations of Dalits, BCs, and Adivasis shortly."
The upcoming rally in Suryapet is expected to further the Congress' efforts to promote social justice and constitutional values.