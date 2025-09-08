Cong to mark BC quota fulfilment with huge rally in Kamareddy dist

Hyderabad / Kamareddy: The Congress party will hold a massive public meeting in Kamareddy on September 15 to celebrate the implementation of 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the rally will also be a platform to corner the opposition parties and expose the BJP’s alleged attempts to block the BC Bill at the national level.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting, the MLC said the rally coincides with his one-year anniversary as PCC chief and marks the fulfilment of a key electoral promise. “This is not just a celebration. It is a message to the country that Congress delivers on its word. The BC Bill, passed by the Telangana Assembly, reflects our commitment to social justice,” he said.

Congress leaders also criticised the BJP for trying to derail the legislation, accusing the party of resorting to religious propaganda. The leaders also criticised BRS MLC K Kavitha, referring to her as the ‘Liquor Queen’ and claiming that her role in the liquor scam brought shame to Nizamabad district.

Government advisor and senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who has been appointed in-charge of the Kamareddy rally, said the meeting will be a landmark event. “It was Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who breathed life into the BC movement. The BC Declaration and Reservation Bill were announced here in Kamareddy, and now we are implementing them in the same place,” he said.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Kamareddy rally will be historic in scale and spirit. Minister D Seethakka said BJP and BRS leaders boycotted the caste census and are now politicising the BC Bill. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar pointed out that while the bill was passed in the Assembly and sent to the Governor, the Centre is deliberately stalling its approval. Minister Konda Surekha said Congress had honoured its promise and even protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the Centre’s approval. Minister Vakati Srihari called on people to ensure the Kamareddy rally sends a loud message to Delhi.