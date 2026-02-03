Cong to take a call on dealing with ‘double trouble’at today’s meeting

The Congress party is likely to take a decision in a meeting to be held at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s old Camp Office on Tuesday on whether to ignore or initiate disciplinary action against rebel candidates, if any remain in the fray after the withdrawal of nomination papers on February 3, sources said.

The meeting will primarily focus on the issue of rebels contesting the elections after the final date for withdrawal, as the polls will be held on the party symbol.

On the other hand, the AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan has asked the in-charge ministers to attend the meeting with complete details of official candidates as well as rebel contestants, if any.

Party leaders said the rebel issue is a delicate one and needs to be handled cautiously, failing which the party could face double trouble.

“If the rebels are ignored, violations of party discipline may continue. If action is initiated, the rebels may work against the official candidates. Either way, damage is inevitable if rebels remain in the fray. Hence, the Chief Minister, on Monday, has instructed the in-charge ministers to ensure that rebels withdraw their nomination papers by hook or crook,” a senior leader said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will chair this important meeting on Tuesday evening at his old Camp Office in Jubilee Hills. TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, in-charge ministers, and other senior leaders will attend the meeting.

It is learnt that the meeting will also discuss recent political developments and their impact on the upcoming municipal elections. Strategies to strengthen the party in parliamentary constituencies, implementation of development works, and welfare schemes are also expected to be reviewed.